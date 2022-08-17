Durand Cup Will Result in More Encouragement to Football in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

In his early twenties, N Biren Singh was known for his footballing skills and representing Manipur in 1981 aged just 21, he won them Durand Cup – the oldest football tournament in Asia.

Today, he’s Manipur’s Chief Minister and despite that, Biren is keenly looking into the preparations with his state among the multiple venues where Durand Cup 2022 is being held this time around.

Explainer: Why Has FIFA Suspended AIFF and What Will be The Consequences

For the first time ever, Imphal will be playing host to the prestigious tournament and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be there for the state’s inaugural match scheduled for August 18.

Advertisement

“I played Durand in 1981 and also won the trophy. It feels great that Rajnath Singh Ji will be present. Such tournament will give more encouragement to football in Manipur. We are really looking forward for this," Biren told News18.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Announcement Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Sources in the know say that Biren Singh might even kickstart the Group C match between NEROCA and TRAU at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

“Sir (Biren) himself was footballer therefore he is looking into every small thing of this entire event," a source on the condition of anonymity told News18.

This is the 131st edition of the Durand Cup and for the first time in its history, the tournament is being played across multiple cities in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur.

Advertisement

It is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society in co-operation with the Eastern Command. It got underway from August 16 and will conclude on September 18.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here