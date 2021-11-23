>DYK vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Champions League 2021-22 between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich: DYK vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match, November 23 11:15 pm IST

Bayern Munich have already sealed their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League and they now travel to Dynamo Kiev for Tuesday’s Group E clash.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have been bossing all season and they are placed at 12 points from 12 and are top of the rankings. The Ukrainian side, on the other hand, have been struggling to hit their strides and have just one point to their name ahead of the match.

Advertisement

Dynamo Kiev are at the bottom of the points table in Group E and they are up against an uphill battle to even secure a berth in the Europa League next season. However, they come into this game after thrashing Chornomorets 6-1 at the weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich; here are all the details about the match:

>DYK vs BAY Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

>DYK vs BAY Live Streaming

The match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>DYK vs BAY Match Details

The match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich will be played on Tuesday, November 23, at NSC Olimpiyskiy. The game between DYK vs BAY will start at 11:15 pm (IST).

>DYK vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Callum Hudson-Odoi

>DYK vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Georgiy Bushcan

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Advertisement

>Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Dynamo Kyiv Possible Starting Line-up: Georgiy Bushcan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.