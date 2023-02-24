Home » News » Football » East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 25

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 25

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan. Also, check the schedule of the match between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 19:27 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Dream 11 fantasy team for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League
Dream 11 fantasy team for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League

East Bengal will host ATK Mohun Bagan for an exciting match in the ongoing Indian Super League on February 25. While ATK Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the playoffs, East Bengal are out of contention for the next round. However, East Bengal would like to finish their campaign on a high in front of their home crowd. East Bengal’s Naorem Singh, Alex Lima and Cleiton Silva will be key to their chances. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into this match after winning their last league fixture against Kerala Blasters 2-1. ATK Mohun Bagan will be the overwhelming favourite to win on Saturday.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 25, Saturday.

RELATED NEWS

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30pm IST, on February 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Alexandre Lima

Suggested Playing XI for East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Kamaljit Singh

Advertisement

DEF: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal

MID: Alexandre Lima, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh

ST: Cleiton Silva, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

East Bengal Probable Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Mario Jervis

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 19:27 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 19:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks