East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 25

East Bengal will host ATK Mohun Bagan for an exciting match in the ongoing Indian Super League on February 25. While ATK Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the playoffs, East Bengal are out of contention for the next round. However, East Bengal would like to finish their campaign on a high in front of their home crowd. East Bengal’s Naorem Singh, Alex Lima and Cleiton Silva will be key to their chances. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into this match after winning their last league fixture against Kerala Blasters 2-1. ATK Mohun Bagan will be the overwhelming favourite to win on Saturday.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30pm IST, on February 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Alexandre Lima

Suggested Playing XI for East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Kamaljit Singh

DEF: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal

MID: Alexandre Lima, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh

ST: Cleiton Silva, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

East Bengal Probable Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Mario Jervis

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

