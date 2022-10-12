East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Goa are all set to kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a match against Kolkata giants East Bengal FC. The match between East Bengal and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

FC Goa failed to do anything impressive in last season’s ISL after they finished outside top-four only for the second time in club’s history. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, FC Goa team management had appointed their former Spanish midfielder Carlos Pena as the new head coach. The Gaurs have one of the youngest squads in the ISL 2022-23 season.

East Bengal, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the inaugural fixture of the ninth edition of the ISL.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumit Passi, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

