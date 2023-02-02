East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In their last Indian Super League fixture, Kerala Blasters FC claimed a convincing 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC to move up to the third spot in the standings. Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos scored a brace in the span of three minutes to help Kerala Blasters FC to return to winning ways. The victory also helped Ivan Vukmanovic’s men in ending their two-match losing streak.

Kerala Blasters will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to face East Bengal FC on Friday. The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

After recording 28 points from 15 matches, Kerala Blasters now find themselves in the third spot in the standings. A win against the Red and Gold brigade will now strengthen the Yellow Army’s chances of reaching the playoff.

Advertisement

East Bengal, on the other hand, will come into the game after enduring four back-to-back defeats in the league.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on February 3, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

Advertisement

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O’Doherty, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Karanjit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Bryce Miranda, Rahul KP, Sahal Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Read all the Latest Sports News here