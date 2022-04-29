East Bengal Rope in Spanish Defender Ivan Gonzalez

In a rebuilding mode after their investors’ pullout, East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year deal.

Gonzalez, who played 36 out of FC Goa’s 42 ISL games in the last two seasons with three goals and two assists, became the first overseas recruit for EB ahead of the season.

“32-year-old Gonzalez has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal on a two-year deal," the club stated.

Shree Cement Ltd pulled out as the principal investors of East Bengal after two disastrous Indian Super League seasons where they finished ninth and reached rock-bottom in the last edition.

The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL.

