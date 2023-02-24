The Kolkata Derby is coming back to enthral Indian football fans with East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan heading to their final fixture of this year’s Indian Super League (ISL). The high-voltage clash is all set to be held at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Saltlake Stadium) on February 25. The previous leg between these two saw The Mariners winning 2-0.

Looking at the points tally, Mohun Bagan is far ahead of their maidan rival and looks promising to secure their berth in the knockout stage. They are currently the third team in the ISL standings with 31 points. On the other hand, East Bengal has been going through a below-par form in this ISL season. Among their 19 games so far in the tournament, they have managed to win just six and have occupied the 10th spot in the table.

In their last match, the Red and Gold Brigade registered a 1-0 victory against Mumbai City FC. It can act as a huge confidence boost In the next game. Meanwhile, their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their last ISL match.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal Probable Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Mario Jervis.

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh.

