East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Army Red vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Durand Cup 2022 will pit the Army Red against Hyderabad FC in their last Group C encounter on Saturday, September 3. On the same day, East Bengal will square up against Mumbai City FC in the Group B fixture.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Hyderabad FC have already secured their spot in the knockout phase of the competition with three wins in their opening three games. Manolo Marquez’s team has been in excellent form this season, with players such as Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javi Siverio in amazing goal-scoring form. Hyderabad definitely looks like a top contender for the title and will be hoping to continue their winning run.

Army Red have yet to win a game in this tournament and have only two points after three group stage games. They are coming off a setback against TRAU FC in the previous game and will attempt to make a comeback in this encounter. The Services side is mathematically still in with a chance of qualifying, but they must win and rely on the outcome of the final Group C encounter between Chennaiyin FC and NEROCA FC.

Advertisement

East Bengal have failed to register a goal in each of their three Durand Cup matches under new boss Stephen Constantine. The Red and Gold were held to goalless draws by Indian Navy and Rajasthan United before falling 1-0 to city rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday. East Bengal are already out of contention for a playoff berth with only two points from their three games and will be playing for pride.

On the contrary, their rivals Mumbai City FC have been head and shoulders above every side in Group B. Led by their vibrant manager Des Buckingham, Mumbai defeated Indian Navy 4-1 in their first encounter of the competition before drawing 1-1 with ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai then trounced Rajasthan United 5-1 to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the historic competition.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Durand Cup 2023 matches between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC, Army Red and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC; Army Red and Hyderabad FC will take place on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Army Red and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Army Red and Hyderabad FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Advertisement

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

East Bengal: Bhattacharya Arindam (GK), Lourenco Joyner, Mukherjee Ankit, Lourenco Joyner, Mondal Hira, Shirodkar Siddhant, Sota Bernard Francisco Jose, Jairu Bikash, Singsit Songpu, Perosevic Antonio, Ribeiro Marcelo

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (Gk), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Asif Khan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam

Army Red and Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

Army Red: Tajjuddin (Gk), Shafeel PP, Sunil B, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Kamardeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Jain P, Albinjose Isawary, Alwin E, Liton Shil, Thounaojam Premkumar Meitei

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (Gk), Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here