East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

East Bengal will aim to collect maximum points when they host NorthEast United in Indian Super League on February 8. NorthEast United are languishing at the bottom of the league table and are on a five-match losing streak. This match is a golden opportunity for East Bengal to register a comprehensive win.

Although they are out of the tournament, Stephen Constantine’s side will be eager to end their campaign on a high. They registered a sensational win against Kerala Blasters in their last game and will be the overwhelming favourites on Wednesday. Cleiton Silva found the back of the net in that game and he will be key to East Bengal’s chances against NorthEast United as well.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be played on February 8.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

East Bengal Probable Starting XI:

Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Mario Jervis

NorthEast United Probable Starting XI:

Arindam Bhattacharya, Aaron Evans, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Hira Mandal, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Gani Nigam, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Sundar Gogoi

