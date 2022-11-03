EBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 EBFC vs CFC Match, November 4, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

East Bengal FC have so far played just four matches in the Indian Super League but head coach Stephen Constantine has already started facing the heat. The British coach’s team selection appeared to be pretty contentious from the very first match and now poor performance on the field has made matters worse for Constantine.

After securing just a win from four games, the Kolkata giants currently find themselves at the ninth spot in the Indian Super League standings. East Bengal will be back in action on Friday. In their next Indian Super League fixture, East Bengal will be up against Chennaiyin FC. The match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Red and Gold brigade had to suffer a 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, in their last Indian Super League encounter.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have emerged victorious just once so far in this season’s Indian Super League. Chennaiyin FC currently occupy the seventh spot on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is everything you need to know:

EBFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match.

EBFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

EBFC vs CFC Match Details

The EBFC vs CFC ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 pm IST

EBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Suggested Playing XI for EBFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Ajith Kumar, Fallou DIagne, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Jordan O’Doherty

Strikers: Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva, Rahim Ali

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Devansh Dabas, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Y. Jiteshwor Das, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahim Ali, Peter Sliskovic

