EBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 EBFC vs JFC match, January 13, Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

East Bengal will host Jamshedpur for an exciting match in the ongoing Indian Super League on January 13. Odisha routed East Bengal 3-1 in their last match. Jamshedpur were held to a draw by Chennaiyin FC in their last match. Both teams are at the bottom half of the table and desperately need a win.

East Bengal will have to secure maximum points in front of their home crowd if they want to finish in the top 6. The likes of Naorem Singh, Himangshu Jangra, and Cleiton Silva will have to come up with the goods on Friday.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side has struggled defensively and only managed to keep one clean sheet. Jamshedpur will take heart from their performance against Chennaiyin. The Red Miners will be eager to cause an upset against East Bengal at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be played on January 13, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Naorem Singh

Suggested Playing XI for East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Vishal Yadav

DEF: Ricky Lallawmawma, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei

MID: Alexandre Lima, Naorem Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Ritwik Das

ST: Cleiton Silva, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

East Bengal Probable Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Himangshu Jangra, Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

