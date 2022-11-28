Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 29

Ecuador and Senegal will go head-to-head in a crucial Group A encounter that could ultimately decide the fate of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. With the Netherlands at the summit of this group at the moment, Ecuador and Senegal are in second and third place, respectively.

A draw would seal things for Ecuador whereas the Senegalese team could require a win if they are to continue in this World Cup. The Ecuadorians are flying high on the attacking prowess of their star forward Enner Valencia who has already recorded three goals from two games in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal on the other hand will be fresh from the thrilling 3-1 victory against Qatar, thus eliminating the host nation from getting into the knockout stages. Boulaye Dia, Farmara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng got on the scoresheet for the Lions of Teranga whilst Edouard Mendy removed some crucial saves.

The Chelsea goalkeeper received some flak after costly errors in the game against Netherlands but proved his worth against the Qatari side. Senegal will be hoping for another inspired performance if they are to qualify whereas Ecuador would be looking to dominate once again.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Enner Valencia

Vice-Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

Suggested Playing XI for Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Edouard Mendy

DEF: Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie

MID: Idrissa Gueye, Enner Valencia, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo

ST: Farmara Diedhiou, Michael Estrada

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

