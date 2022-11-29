Ecuador vs Senegal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Ecuador have had a decent start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. They managed to defeat the hosts Qatar on the first match day and drew against a strong Netherlands side in their second match.

The Ecuadorians have scored a total of three goals in this World Cup till now and all of them have come through Enner Valencia. The 33-year-old forward is in red-hot form and the Senegalese will have to be aware of the threat that he possesses up front.

Senegal won their last match against Qatar convincingly, but a 2-0 loss against the Dutch team in their World Cup opener means that they are currently third in Group A. The usually reliable Edouard Mendy made some blunders in the first game but came back strong and made some crucial saves against a spirited Qatari side.

With the Netherlands expected to win their game in hand against Qatar, this match could be important to decide the fate of the group and the second team to qualify for the knockout stages.

With so much on the line, both sides will be looking to give their 100% making it an interesting encounter.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Ecuador vs Senegal Possible Starting XI:

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr; Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

