Eden Hazard Announces Retirement From International Football After Belgium's Early World Cup Exit

Star forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football after Belgium’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The number 2 ranked side failed to reach the round of 16 stages after finishing third in their group behind Morocco and Croatia.

Hazard, who was the captain of Belgium in the World Cup, failed to live up to the expectations and had an underwhelming tournament. The Real Madrid man has not been at his best in the past couple of years as persistent injuries have pulled his form down and it reflected in Qatar. Hazard struggled to find the solutions for his team as Belgium struggled in front of goals in all three matches at the group stage.

The Real Madrid forward, 31, made the announcement on social media, saying “a page turns today".

Advertisement

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you….#onestensemble," Hazard wrote on Instagram.

Hazard was the standard-bearer of Belgium’s much-vaunted “golden generation", which reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old scored 36 goals for Belgium in 126 international appearances.

Hazard, who was the team’s skipper, made a surprise admission during the tournament in Qatar, saying the team’s best chance to win the World Cup had come and gone.

The forward moved from French club Lille to Chelsea in 2012 and became one of the standout stars in the Premier League, winning the trophy twice.

He sealed a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2019 but, hampered by injury, has struggled to repeat the form he showed in England.

Advertisement

Belgium were stalked by rumours of in-fighting in Qatar and a number of the country’s other stars including Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois have likely played their final World Cup matches.

Read all the Latest Sports News here