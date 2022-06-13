Home » News » Football » Edinson Cavani Scores Brace as Uruguay Rout Panama

Edinson Cavani (Twitter)
Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate in the team's last home match before the World Cup

IANS
Montevideo // Updated: June 13, 2022, 09:11 IST

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay cruised to a 5-0 win over Panama in their international friendly on Saturday.

The outgoing Manchester United striker opened the scoring in the 39th minute at the Centenario stadium with a low finish after Giorgian Arrascaeta’s assist.

Cavani doubled the lead just after half-time by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Alex Rodriguez.

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate in the team’s last home match before the World Cup, reports Xinhua.

The Celeste have been drawn in Group H for football’s showpiece tournament, alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. The World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

first published: June 13, 2022, 09:11 IST