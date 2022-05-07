Home » News » Football » EFL Championship: Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United in Promotion Playoffs

EFL Championship: Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United in Promotion Playoffs

Nottingham Forest (Twitter)
Nottingham Forest (Twitter)

Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the Championship

Advertisement
Associated Press
Updated: May 07, 2022, 19:41 IST

Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the Championship.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

A fairly low-key final day of the regular season in the Championship ended with Sheffield United and Luton taking the last two playoff spots thanks to wins over Fulham (4-0) and Reading (1-0), respectively.

Fulham had already sealed automatic promotion, as champions, along with Bournemouth.

RELATED NEWS

The third promotion place will be taken by the winner of the playoffs. In the two-legged semifinals, third-place Huddersfield will play sixth-place Luton and fourth-place Nottingham Forest will play fifth-place Sheffield United, which is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Luton, which was playing in the non-leagues as recently as 2014, was last in the top flight in the 1991-92 — the season before the creation of the Premier League.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2022, 19:41 IST