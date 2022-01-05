EFL Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be up against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham Hotspur reached the last four after defeating West Ham 2-1 in the quarterfinals while the Blues passed the Brentford challenge 2-0.

Will Conte make a mark on his return to Stamford Bridge? We will get to know soon. The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 1:15 am (IST).

In their most recent, Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the Premier League and will look to go back to winning ways. Chelsea’s North London opponents, on the other hand, edged past Watford 1-0in their last domestic league game.

EFL Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Romelu Lukaku was omitted from Chelsea’s squad for their weekend game against Liverpool following his bombshell interview and could return in this game after apologising to the manager. Edouard Mendy will miss this game as he is on national duty. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and his participation in this game is yet to be confirmed. The quad of Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, and Timo Werner is expected to warm the bench from this game.

The trio of Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon has been a long time of absentee from the Spurs squad and will be out of contention against Chelsea as well. Other than the trio, Antonio Conte should have a full Tottenham squad at his disposal.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Gil

What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Thursday, January 6, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will get televised on Colors Infinity in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.

