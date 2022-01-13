EFL Cup 2021-22 Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play host to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Thursday night at Anfield for the rescheduled first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal. Both Liverpool and Arsenal’s squads have been depleted as several stars from their respective sides have left for Africa Cup.

The Gunners will come into this game after registering a 1-0 win over Nottm Forest in the quarters. On the other hand, the Reds made it to the last four after Leicester City on penalties.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Advertisement

>EFL Cup 2021-22 Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohd Salah with miss this fixture as they are away on AFCON duty. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will miss the services of Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara for this fixture as they have been ruled out due to injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Divock Origi’s participation in this game is doubtful as well.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not be able to call upon the services of Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey as they have been called for national duty for Africa Cup. Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka will miss out from this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also doubtful for this game.

>Liverpool vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Liverpool Possible Starting line-up: Alisson; James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arsenal Possible Starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Advertisement

>What time will the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, January 14, at Anfield.

>What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup match?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Arsenal will get televised on Colors Infinity in India.

Advertisement

>How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.