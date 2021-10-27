EFL Cup Preston North End vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Preston North End host Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) on Thursday from 12:15 AM IST onwards at Deepdale. While Preston North End are in the relegation zone of the Championship League, ranked 19th, Liverpool enter the fixture after obliterating rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick proved to be too much for United to handle and given the current form Liverpool are in, there’s simply no stopping them. For the upcoming EFL Cup fixture, coach Jurgen Klopp is expected to rest his key players and bring on the rest of the squad. Despite the injuries in the Liverpool camp, Klopp and his Reds were able to humble Manchester United in their own backyard and a surprising factor was that Liverpool wasn’t even at their full strength. It would be nothing short of a miracle if Preston are able to pull off the unthinkable against Liverpool. Fans here can check the Preston vs Liverpool Live Match Streaming details and TV Telecast information.

>EFL Cup Preston North End vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

Preston will aim to enter the fixture with a defensive formation, most likely a 5-4-1 situation given and will also field Sepp van den Berg, a loanee from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will rest the majority of his key players including goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are expected to start along with Sadio Mane up front. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to start in the XI with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

>Preston North End vs Liverpool probable XI:

Preston North End Predicted Starting line-up: Declan Rudd (GK), Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Sepp Van den Berg, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Josh Earl, Daniel Johnson, Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Adrian (GK), Neco Williams, Joseph Gomez, Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.

>What time is the EFL Cup Preston North End vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:15 AM IST at Deepdale.

>What TV channel will show the EFL Cup Preston North End vs Liverpool match?

The EFL Cup matches will be broadcasted on Colours Infinity.

>How can I stream the EFL Cup Preston North End vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between Preston North End and Liverpool will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.