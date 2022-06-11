Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
Home » News » Football » EFL Says Home Teams Can Wear Away Kits to Avoid Clashes for Colour Blind Fans

EFL Says Home Teams Can Wear Away Kits to Avoid Clashes for Colour Blind Fans

English Football League Logo
English Football League Logo

The governing body of the three divisions below the Premier League approved the changes to its rules during its annual general meeting on Friday

Reuters
Updated: June 11, 2022, 13:57 IST

English Football League (EFL) teams will be able to wear away or third kits when playing at home from next season to help colour blind supporters.

The governing body of the three divisions below the Premier League approved the changes to its rules during its annual general meeting on Friday.

“A home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams," the EFL said in a statement.

“The amendment also allows clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes."

The EFL added that it would work with clubs to identify situations where such clashes may occur.

“Fantastic news," Colour Blind Awareness wrote on Twitter. “The colour blindness kit rule change proposed by the EFL has been approved at their AGM today!"

The EFL also approved the use of five substitutes per game in the 2022-23 season, following the Premier League’s lead, which voted in favour of the same in March.

first published: June 11, 2022, 13:57 IST