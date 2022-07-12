Egypt Appoint Former Benfica Coach Rui Vitoria as New Boss

Rui Vitoria has signed a four-year contract to take over as coach of Egypt, the country’s football association said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old former Benfica manager is Egypt’s third coach this year and will be tasked with restoring their position among the continent’s top sides after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Compatriot Carlos Queiroz did not have his contract renewed after Egypt, who were runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in February, were beaten in a penalty shootout by Senegal in the World Cup playoffs in March.

Ehab Galal was appointed Queiroz’s replacement but was fired last month after just three matches in charge, which included a defeat to Ethiopia at the start of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In addition to stints in charge of several Portuguese clubs, including Pacos Ferreira, Vitoria Guimaraes and Benfica, where he won back-to-back league titles in 2016 and 2017, Rui Vitoria was also a league winner in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr and had a brief coaching spell at Spartak Moscow.

