Elon Musk Could Bid For Manchester United as Deadline Nears: Report

The Glazers family, current owners of Manchester United Football Club, in November last year had sensationally announced that they will put up the club for sale. The news soon triggered a buzz and several parties appeared in the race to become the new owners of the popular club.

Jim Ratcliffe, the chief executive of INEOS, earlier this year, announced that he is trying to take control of Manchester United. And now, Elon Musk is reportedly formulating moves to make a bid for the Premier League side.

A report published in the Daily Mail claims that Forbes’ second-richest man in the world is currently observing the ownership situation at the English club.

The report further states that according to multiple sources, Musk is assessing the latest developments. It is learnt that the billionaire is pondering if there is a chance that he should not miss.

Musk opened up on the possibility of purchasing Manchester United last year.

He had jokingly suggested is keen interest in buying the club.

Following up a political tweet Musk shared about American parties, he said, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur [you’re] welcome."

However, Musk later clarified that his previous tweet was only a part of a ‘long-running joke.’ “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk tweeted.

The latest report also conveys that dozens of interested parties have already expressed their desire to buy Man United and they have also signed agreements to get access to confidential data about the club.

The Glazers family bought Manchester United reportedly for USD 942 million in 2005. Their association with the club did not turn out to be a fruitful one though.

The American owners had to face a severe backlash for burdening the club with enormous debt. Moreover, a poor run of form on the field, in recent times, has infuriated the fans.

The American owners are now ready to sell the club, with Raine Group responsible for overseeing the takeover process. The Old Trafford-based outfit’s last piece of silverware came in 2017 when they defeated Ajax to win the Europa League under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Erik Ten Hag, in his first season in charge, has a chance to end Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought though.

The club are currently in the hunt for four trophies this season. In Premier League, Manchester United are placed in third position with 46 points to their name.

