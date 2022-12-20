Emiliano Martinez Opens Up about 'Disrespectful' Golden Glove Gesture

Argentine custodian Emiliano Martinez was in tremendous form at the Qatar World Cup. The 30-year-old was named the best goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, Martinez’s dream run did not last long. The Aston Villa goalkeeper drew flak over his indecent gesture at the presentation ceremony following the win over France in the summit clash. Martinez has now finally opened up on the matter. Martinez revealed that the lewd gesture was aimed at the French.

“I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me," Martinez told radio station La Red.

The much-talked-about incident occurred at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. Martinez received the Golden Glove Award and after receiving the prize he held it near his groin, in an attempt to lampoon the critics. Needless to say, the obscene gesticulation ended up sparking a huge controversy.

Coming back to the on-field events, Martinez produced some outstanding saves in the final to guide Argentina to their third World Cup trophy. The most important save of the game took place late in the extra time. Martinez saved French striker Randal Kolo Muani’s shot to keep his side alive in the contest. In the shootout, Martinez made two vital saves as Argentina got the better of France on penalties.

“Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win [in extra time], luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. This is a moment I have always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family," Martinez told after the final triumph over France.

Martinez started his professional career in England after he decided to sign for London-based football club Arsenal back in September 2011. The lack of adequate game time forced him to find other options. Later, Martinez moved to clubs like Oxford United, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading on loan.

In the international circuit, he has so far played 26 matches. Martinez made his international debut last year and since then he has won three international trophies- Copa America, Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup.

