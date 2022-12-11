Emmanuel Macron to Travel to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final against Morocco

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-finals.

“The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron’s office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

A Olivier Giroud goal twelve minutes from the end helped France edge England 2-1 in a fast-paced game as the Three Lions provided a wonderful fightback but missed a crucial chance to take the game into extra time as Harry Kane missed a penalty at fag end of the match.

France really did have to work hard for their win as the first major tournament knockout match between the old sporting rivals maintained the excitement and edge-of the seat drama that has made it such an extraordinary quarter-final weekend.

France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title since Brazil — led by Pele — won back-to-back tournaments in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won two World Cups in succession in 1934 and 1938.

“We are getting to the semifinals. We are closer to the final and this was an important achievement tonight and we can believe, but we have an important game on Wednesday," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

“In the past the world champions didn’t always do well in the next World Cup and we’ve managed to do that."

France knows that all too well.

As defending champions in 2002, the French team was eliminated in the group stage. France reached the final in 2006, losing to Italy in a penalty shootout, and then was knocked out in the group stage four years later in 2010.

Morocco, the first African team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, now stands in the way of France’s bid to make history.

“Allow us to savour our victory tonight against a very good England team," Deschamps said when faced with questions about his next opponent.

