Employing Somebody Who Spat at a Girl from His Car! Matt Le Tissier Takes Dig at Jamie Carragher's Pundit Job

Former England midfielder Matt le Tissier was sacked by Sky Sports from his role on Soccer Saturday almost two years ago. Le Tissier has now opened up about his dismissal and in a dramatic conversation the former footballer has demanded as to why the broadcasters have still kept Jamie Carragher on the job.

Matt le Tissier, who had a storied career with Southampton football club, was relieved of his duties back in 2020 along with ex-Arsenal footballer Charlie Nicholas and former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson. The decision was criticised by many viewers on social media and later the broadcasters decided to introduce a fresh line-up of pundits like Michael Dawson and Kris Boyd.

Le Tissier talked about the chat he had with Sky Sports when he was told that he was going to be sacked. Moreover, he asked why former Liverpool defender Carragher was still employed as a pundit after he spat at a 14-year-old girl from his car back in 2018.

Advertisement

According to Le Tissier, within five seconds he was told that there was no more work for him at Sky Sports. Le Tissier had about seven months left on his contract at that point of time but he was told that he would not be needed anymore.

“They didn’t really give a particular reason, they just said “the show was going in a different direction", they were the words I think they used. So I asked the question, “does this have anything to do with my posts on social media? To which their reply was, “well we have to take into account the reputation of the company when making these decisions," Le Tissier revealed during a conversation on The Rob Moore podcast.

“At which point I said “oh that’s interesting, because at the moment, you are employing somebody who spat at a girl from his car.

Advertisement

“Jamie Carragher, who spat at a young girl through his car. They suspended him for six months and then brought him back into the fold," he further revealed.

Former Liverpool footballer-Carragher, was suspended from the company for a short period. Later, the ex-defender was introduced back on to the panel back in August.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.