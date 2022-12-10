ENG vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

England vs France Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and France: France will look to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory over England as the two European giants are set to face each other in the quarter-finals on Sunday. The Qatar World Cup quarter-final encounter between England and France will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The defending world champions got the better of Poland 3-1 at the round of 16. Striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the fixture to guide the Les Bleus to the quarter-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The English side, on the other hand, have till now managed to remain unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup 2022. England will come into the fixture after thrashing Senegal 3-0 in the pre quarter-finals. England manager Gareth Southgate has so far followed the conventional 4-3-3 formation and is yet to unleash the three-man backline strategy. England have till now scored the highest number of goals (12) at the Qatar World Cup and eight different players have found the back of the net for the Three Lions.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match between England and France; here is everything you need to know:

England vs France Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

England vs France Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and France will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

England vs France Match Details

The England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, December 11, at 12:30 am IST.

Advertisement

England vs France Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Suggested Playing XI for England vs France Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Jules Kounde

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham

Striker: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Advertisement

England vs France Possible Starting XIs

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Read all the Latest Sports News here