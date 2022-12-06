England Duo Declan Rice And Jack Grealish Show Off Their Skills By The Pool

The England team managed to book a berth in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup after an impressive victory over Senegal. They will now face defending champions France in an exciting encounter on Sunday. Ahead of the all-important match, the English players are taking some time to unwind and get some rest. It seems Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, two young stars of the English team, spent their time by the pool, showcasing some of their footballing skills.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

In a video shared by the England Football Association’s handle on Twitter, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish are seen showcasing their cheeky skills with a football. The caption on the video reads as “Can’t get enough of it."

In the video, Rice and Grealish are seen on opposing ends of the pool. They are seen lobbing the ball to each other without letting it fall into the pool. Towards the end, Declan Rice heads the ball jumping into the pool to end this entertaining session on a fun note.

England qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Cup with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayoko Saka helping them seal a 3-0 victory over Senegal. Gareth Southgate’s men were ruthless on the pitch, but their next opponents are in equally destructive form at the moment.

England will face France in their next round at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 11 at 12:30 am IST. This French side have played some scintillating football despite missing some key players to injuries.

Advertisement

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form and Olivier Giroud has also stepped up at crucial stages in this campaign. Both sides possess a penchant for goals, something that we have already witnessed in the group stages as well as their knockout games.

This quarterfinal fixture possesses all the perfect ingredients to give us an entertaining game. England last won a major international trophy in 1966 but have come mighty close under the tutelage of Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals in the FIFA World Cup 2018 edition and lost to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. This English side have shown great signs of improvement over the years but France has an equally well-drilled unit. Their potent attack can send shivers down the spines of even the best defenders in the world.

Read all the Latest Sports News here