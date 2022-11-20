Home » News » Football » England vs Iran Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England vs Iran Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England vs Iran Live Streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran Live Streaming

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 20:36 IST

Doha, Qatar

England vs Iran Live Streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran Live Streaming
England vs Iran Live Streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran Live Streaming

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Romelu Lukaku Ruled Out of First Two Games, Says Source

Gareth Southgate’s men will now be aiming to rectify the errors as they are all set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Monday. In their opening World Cup fixture, England will face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. England and Iran have been placed in Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Wales and the United States of America.

Advertisement

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, here is all you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England (ENG) and Iran (IRA) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) begin?

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Advertisement

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: November 20, 2022, 20:36 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 20:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Among Celebrities At Awards Night In Dubai

+14PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Krishna Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About