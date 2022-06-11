England vs Italy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The finalists of UEFA Euro 2020 England and Italy are set to take on each other in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2022-23. The match is scheduled to be played at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton. England and Italy are placed in Group A3 along with Hungary and Germany.

Italy and Germany had last faced each other in the UEFA Euro 2020 final. Roberto Mancini’s men secured a victory via tie-breaker in the summit clash.

Italy had started their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany.

Advertisement

England, on the other hand, endured a 1-0 defeat against Hungary in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between England and Italy, here is all you need to know:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between England and Italy be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Italy will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match England vs Italy be played?

The match between England and Italy will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, UK.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match England vs Italy begin?

The match between England and Italy will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Italy match?

England vs Italy match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Italy match?

Advertisement

England vs Italy match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

England vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Justin, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Mason Mount

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Sandro Tonali, Matteo Politano, Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.