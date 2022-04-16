Erik Ten Hag Doesn't Want Cristiano Ronaldo to Continue at Manchester United: Report

Erik ten Hag hasn’t yet been officially confirmed as Manchester United’s next manager, but the Dutchman has already whipped up a storm for the Red Devils.

According to a Daily Star report, it has emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United could come to an end rather sooner than expected after Ten Hag made it clear that the star Portuguese striker was not part of his long term plans for the star-studded team.

Hag is poised to take over the reins at Old Trafford after making a deal in principle with the club bosses. And one of the first decisions he has taken is to sanction the departure of fan favourite Ronaldo, who doesn’t fit into Hag’s playing structure.

Close to ten players could leave Manchester United with the Ajax boss demanding full control over United’s transfer dealings during the negotiations with the club.

The Red Devils are going through another torrid season as this will be their fifth consecutive season without a trophy. United’s Champions League qualification is also in severe jeopardy.

Nevertheless, the stunning decision of Erik ten Hag will be a rude shock to the Manchester United fans, who still consider Ronaldo to be an iconic figure at the club despite his struggles this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to Old Trafford last summer, in a 12 million pound deal. Ronaldo was expected to lead the club to silverware once again, but his second spell is turning out to be a disaster.

The 37-year-old has played some memorable football during his second stint for United and has scored 18 goals. But Ronaldo has just four goals to his credit in his last 13 appearances.

The former Real Madrid star has the option of extending his two-year contract with Manchester United. But it looks like Erik ten Hag has made that decision for Ronaldo.

United have won three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points off fourth place and the final Champions League spot with seven games left.

