Erik Ten Hag Set to Release 6 Manchester United First-Team Players in Next Transfer Window

Manchester United have suffered quite a few ups and downs in the last few seasons. Their last trophy came under Jose Mourinho who guided them to the UEFA Europa League in 2017. Since then, the side have had to endure an abysmal dry spell. However, the Old Trafford-based outfit is currently enjoying a rich vein of form and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make some new signings in the summer transfer window in order to bolster the squad. It is now being reported that Manchester United will release some big names, in a bid to overhaul the squad. The Dutchman is reportedly looking to let go at least six players in order to improve the club’s financial condition.

Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial will reportedly be put on the transfer list. Along with them, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek could also be heading out of Old Trafford. The former Ajax manager is expected to use the funds raised from this sale to acquire the services of a striker, center-back and midfielder to revamp the squad.

On the topic of sales, the Glazers had decided to sell their stake at Manchester United. The Americans put the club up for sale attaching a £6 billion price tag to them. In an interesting turn of events, it is now understood that they will be leaving the club with a £500 million debt. According to the latest reports, Manchester United currently have debts of just under £515 million. This indicates that £35 million of their £550 million leveraged debt has been wiped out since purchasing the club in 2005.

Coming back to on-filed developments, Manchester United have crept up the Premier league table, establishing themselves as a resurgent and clinical team in recent times. Erik ten Hag’s men also have a realistic chance of bagging some silverware by the end of this month, facing Newcastle United in the finals of the EFL Cup. Ten Hag’s new reign has given the Old Trafford faithful a new hope but it will be interesting to see if they can continue to grow in the same manner.

