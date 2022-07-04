Erik ten Hag Spells Out Five Rules at Manchester United: Report

Manchester United still awaits the first signing of this transfer window. Amid a poor show in the summer transfer window, Manager Erik ten Hag has started preparations for the upcoming season with new vigour. United started their pre-season training last week. A report published by The Sun claims that the Dutch coach has set five new rules.

It is understood that the players have been asked only to play forward. If someone passes sideways or backwards, they are being subbed. Apart from passing, Ten Hag also wants fitness of the highest order in the team.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Sixth Indian to Claim 100 Wickets in SENA Countries

Advertisement

Manchester United were allegedly facing dissent in the dressing room last season. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and skipper Harry Maguire were reportedly at the centre of alleged in-fighting. It is believed that Ten Hag now wants the team to be united and has made it absolutely compulsory for players to eat and spend time together after the training sessions.

Big names and past achievements will not matter much in team selection. The former Ajax manager wants a footballer’s performance in the training session to be the one and only criteria for selection. Ten Hag has also conveyed that young players will get ample opportunities to prove their mettle and replace senior footballers.

“There has been a lot of attention on one- and two-touch passing drills where players must try to go forward. If they go sideways or backwards too often he stops the game and the player is taken off for a minute or two," a source was quoted by The Sun.

“It is just the start, but the players are tuned in. When he speaks, everyone — absolutely everyone — listens. The training sessions have been tough but they are also enjoyable," the source added.

Advertisement

Last season, Manchester United could somehow manage to finish Premier League in the sixth spot with 58 points in their kitty.

The Old Trafford-based outfit will be up against Liverpool on July 12 in Thailand in a friendly game. Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.