Erik Ten Hag: The Antidote to Manchester United's Poisoned Chalice

It has been nearly a decade since the Godfather of Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson, descended down the throne in style with yet another Premier League trophy to his decorated name.

This created a vacuum at the very top of England’s most successful club. Men have ascended to the hottest seat in world football, the position of the gaffer of Manchester United Football Club, in an attempt to carry forward the legacy left by Sir Alex. The task has proven to be an arduous one, especially as United’s ‘transition’ phase coincided with Manchester City’s domination of English football under the stewardship of the Spanish genius Pep Guardiola, who has managed to transform football into an art form, and Liverpool’s renaissance under German mastermind Jurgen Klopp.

For the United fans who have been spoilt by Fergusons’s accomplishments over the years, the timeline between ‘The main man’s’ exit and the arrival of the highly touted saviour Erik Ten Hag has been less than flowery, to say the least.

Able men have tried to restore Manchester United to its former glory, only to meet waterloo and succumb to the demands of the job. There were trophies along the dark road that served as pick-me-uppers, but they hardly ever felt like the site of a worthy milestone on United’s long journey back to the top as United still seemed like a far cry from their dominant, imposing self.

The fear that would befall visiting players at the sight of The Theatre of Dreams was no longer relevant as touring clubs would walk into United’s stadium and walk out chuffed with three points they had picked up on the road.

After a long and hard pursuit of the architect of Ajax’s stunning run at the Champions League 2018/19 season, United finally managed to acquire the signing of the man who had won the Dutch Eredivisie thrice with Ajax in addition to the two KNVB Cup victories- Erik Ten Hag.

Interestingly, Ten Hag managed Bayern Munich II from 2012 to 2015 propelling his team to the Regionalliga Bayern, while Pep Guardiola helmed the senior Bayern Munich unit to domestic glory.

He had also managed to lead Eerste Divisie Club Go Ahead Eagles to their first promotion in 17 years and took FC Utrecht to the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers in his previous roles.

On the 21st of April 2022, Ten Hag was announced as the man to take United ahead instilling confidence for a bright future ahead. Ten Hag arrived to a lot of fanfare despite the ongoing protest against the American owners of the fabled English club, The Glazers family.

And his introduction to the Premier League was by far a cosy one as United slumped to two defeats in a row on the opening two weeks of the new season as the Reds went down to Brighton at home and Brentford on the road.

With two losses in two games to start off his time at United, the boys from Manchester were slated to go up against bitter rivals Liverpool in the subsequent game week and things seemed rather bleak for United despite Liverpool having not found their stride yet this campaign.

But, Ten Hag was just settling in and after the 4-0 hammering the reds faced at Brentford, he famously called his players into the training ground on an off-day to compensate for the difference in distance covered at the Community Stadium in Brentford. And what’s more? He wasn’t perched on the bench as he tightened the screws on his team, but, was among the bunch of runners covering 13.8 Kms.

Here is a man who isn’t afraid to get his robes muddy.

Of course, his job wasn’t just at the training ground, but, rather also at the drawing board.

As Klopp’s Liverpudlians pulled up to Old Trafford to reignite one of football’s old and bloodiest rivalries, Ten Hag and his men were ready with answers.

Ten Hag courageously benched United talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo and opted to start the younger trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga instead. He also decided to play the pairing of Raphael Varane and new recruit Lisandro Martinez ahead of English defender Harry Maguire.

And the manager’s hard call paid off as United scored twice through Sancho and Rashford, doing one better than Mohammed Salah’s lone strike for the Scousers to clinch the game 2-1, earning United’s first PL victory of the season.

And thus began the true Erik Ten Hag epoch, which promises so much.

But, Ten Hag, determined to prove that his tactical masterclass against Liverpool was no flash in the pan, and was under pressure to capitalise on the win over their arch-rivals.

Up next, was Southampton at St. Mary’s. Ten Hag’s men dug deep to surface with a one-goal victory thanks to Portuguese Magnifico Bruno Fernandes who managed to connect a first-time strike to claim all three points on offer.

By this time, Ten Hag’s plans had started to take shape as the players were beginning to fit into the Dutchman’s mould.

United welcomed bottom-placed Leicester City to the Theatre of Dreams and damned Brendan Rodgers to yet another loss in a season that has been tumultuous for the foxes as Sancho rounded the keeper to put the ball into the back of the net, sending the United faithful into a frenzy.

Three wins on the trot and the trot and a high-flying Arsenal were up next. The Gunners had been hitherto flawless in the new season under Mikel Arteta’s charge and were looking to extend their unbeaten run.

But, Ten Hag foiled Arteta’s plans as new boy and Brazilian wunderkind Antony, who had followed his boss at Ajax to United on a mouthwatering transfer deal, found the net inside the first period on his reds debut.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka levelled matters momentarily with his 60th-minute goal, only for Rashford to restore the home team’s lead 6 minutes later. The Mancunian lad doubled his tally for the night with another goal to give United some breathing space at 3-1 for the good and pick up yet another three points after the 90.

Results aside, Ten Hag is on a journey to change the culture at the Manchester Club and has initiated the process with authority. His approach of ‘Club first’ is admirable and in all candour, something that the United fans have been yearning for all decade long.

He has illustrated that he isn’t one to shy away from making the hard decisions for the greater good of the team with his handling of Ronaldo and Maguire. He has addressed long-standing problem areas such as the position of the central defensive midfielder by bringing in multiple-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid.

His astute purchase of Martinez, who has impressed the United bannerman with his passion and ‘wear-your-heart-on-your-sleeve’ attitude is much appreciated. His move for experienced Dane Eriksen, who has been trained in the ‘Ajax way’ of playing the beautiful game could be the onfield manifestation of Ten Hag’s football philosophy. And in Antony, a red-blooded Brazilian with the potential to dazzle the Premier League and leave defenders chasing his shadow till the cows come home.

The Erik Ten Hag era is well and truly underway as suggested not just by the latest results of United, but also by the manner in which the Red Devils approach the game.

As with most things in football and in life, only time will tell if Ten Hag can emulate the feats of the great Sir Alex Ferguson, but, one thing is for certain-Manchester United have finally landed the man who can guide them on their Herculean road back to the summit of world football.

