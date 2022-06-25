Erik Ten Hag's 'Alleged' Role in Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Exit in Limelight

It has not been an impressive summer transfer window for Manchester United so far as their new manager Erik ten Hag is yet to secure club’s first signing. Amid a poor show in the transfer market, Ten Hag’s alleged role in former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick’s sudden exit from the club has been dominating sports headlines.

According to ESPN, Manchester United and Rangnick agreed to sever ties at the end of the season because of Ten Hag’s unwillingness to work with the German in his proposed consultancy role.

Rangnick, throughout the second half of last season, worked as an interim manager with Manchester United. He was about to commence a two-year consultancy position starting this summer, however only a week after the end of previous campaign the Red Devils announced that Rangnick would cut off ties with the club.

The report further added that Manchester United terminated the agreement in consultation with Ten Hag. Rangnick reportedly was expecting to meet Ten Hag in person but the Dutch manager only opted for a phone call.

The report also states that Manchester United bosses were getting increasingly furious with some of Rangnick’s public comments. Rangnick was reportedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of his departure.

His stint at Manchester United came to an end with 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on the final day of the English Premier League season. The Old Trafford club eventually announced that they were parting ways with Rangnick in an official statement one week later.

The statement read, “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford. We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

Manchester United finished last season’s Premier League campaign at sixth spot after securing 58 points.

In the upcoming Premier League season, Utd will play against Brighton in their first match on August 7.

