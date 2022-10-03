'Erling Haaland Needs All His Mates, Lionel Messi Had the Ability to do it by Himself': Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pointed out the key difference between Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi. Guardiola has worked with Messi during his time at Barcelona as the Argentine formed a great partnership with him winning every trophy in club football. While Haaland joined City this season from Borussia Dortmund and has been ruling the goal-scoring charts in Premier League.

Haaland has already scored three hat-tricks in Premier League this season including one against Manchester City’s arch-rivals United on Sunday.

Guardiola pointed out a key difference between the two players as he feels that the Norwegian striker needs other teammates to strike a goal while Messi had the ability to do it by himself.

“The difference is that Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know, to do it. Unbelievable. Messi had the ability for himself to do it," said Guardiola.

The 51-year-old further heaped praise on Haaland and said that he has the incredible instincts to score goals which are natural for him and he didn’t teach the striker about it.

“I have said it many times and I will say it again - what Erling (Haaland) is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany. The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn’t teach him. He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that," Guardiola added.

After joining City, Haaland has turned into a goal-scoring machine as he silenced his critics who doubted him to do well in Premier League.

The 22-year-old has netted 17 goals in 11 games across all competitions this season so far.

Haaland also heaped praises on his teammates and talked about the chemistry the team has which helps him to find goals.

“You can feel it all the time, you see the passes we give each other, we always want to go forward and we always want to attack. This is what I love about this team. In the end, it’s amazing," said Haaland.

“Confidence is good, it’s always been good. After we played against Liverpool in the Community Shield it was still good after," Haaland added.

