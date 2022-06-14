Erling Haaland Reveals Riyad Mahrez's Role in Manchester City Successfully Roping in The Norwegian striker

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has made a sensational claim about his latest blockbuster transfer to Manchester City. Haaland had given credits to his father Alf-Inge who previously donned City’s jersey in the early 2000s, for playing a key role in his decision to join the Manchester-based club. But there is someone else who also did also played a vital role in materialising this significant transfer.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker claimed that Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez convinced him to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Yes, he told me to come to City, so he was right about that. He talks, he said some good things about the club," Haaland confessed as per Mirror when asked about discussions with City winger Mahrez.

But their camaraderie did not start this year. Mahrez and Haaland were seen partying together last year and the Algerian winger triggered speculations about the then Borussia Dortmund striker’s possible move to Manchester City. Mahrez even retweeted a video of himself and Haaland along with the caption, “Agent Mahrez on duty".

While talking about the key factors behind his move to the English Premier League champions, the 21-year-old striker pointed out that he feels “at home" in England and moreover he believes that he will be able to improve his game at the Etihad Stadium-based club.

“First of all, my father a little bit. I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan my whole life, I know a lot about the club. I think in the end, two things; I feel at home a bit here. Also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City," Haaland was quoted as per Mirror.

“He (Alf-Inge) lived in England, he played for the club. Of course, a lot of things have changed in the last 20 years but he lived here, so he knows what it is. We’ve just been speaking about basically how it is, what’s the best for me, what’s this, what’s that, and to try and find out everything. He’s been a good dad in that thing there," he further revealed.

City triggered a release clause in Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund contract to rope in the former Red Bull Salzburg striker for a cut-price of £51 million.

