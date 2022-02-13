>ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona: Barcelona will be up against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday night in La Liga. The match will be played at the Cornellà-El Prat and it is slated to begin at 01:30 pm (IST).

Barca will come into this game with the aim to register their third consecutive victory, having won their previous two games. In their most recent fixture, they recorded a season-defining 4-2 win over reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and will look to build on it.

Meanwhile, Espanyol, are yet to record their first win in 2022. Espanyol were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Athletic Club during the midweek and prior to that, they lost to Real Betis 1-4.

Advertisement

Last month, they were knocked out of Copa del Rey by RCD Mallorca in the round of 16.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona.

>ESL vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

>ESL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>ESL vs BAR Match Details

The match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played on Monday, February 14, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The game between Espanyol and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>ESL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

>Captain: Torres

>Vice-Captain: Traore

>ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

>Defenders: Pique, Alba, Vidal, Gomez

>Midfielders: F de Jong, Busquets, Melendo

>Strikers: Torres, Traore, De Tomas

>Espanyol vs Barcelona probable XI:

>Espanyol predicted starting XI: Diego Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Morlanes, Melendo; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena

>Barcelona predicted starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Torres, Gavi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.