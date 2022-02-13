>ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona: Barcelona will be up against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday night in La Liga. The match will be played at the Cornellà-El Prat and it is slated to begin at 01:30 pm (IST).
Barca will come into this game with the aim to register their third consecutive victory, having won their previous two games. In their most recent fixture, they recorded a season-defining 4-2 win over reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and will look to build on it.
Meanwhile, Espanyol, are yet to record their first win in 2022. Espanyol were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Athletic Club during the midweek and prior to that, they lost to Real Betis 1-4.
Last month, they were knocked out of Copa del Rey by RCD Mallorca in the round of 16.
Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona.
>ESL vs BAR Telecast
The La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.
>ESL vs BAR Live Streaming
The match between the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.
>ESL vs BAR Match Details
The match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played on Monday, February 14, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The game between Espanyol and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).
>ESL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:
>Captain: Torres
>Vice-Captain: Traore
>ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction
>Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen
>Defenders: Pique, Alba, Vidal, Gomez
>Midfielders: F de Jong, Busquets, Melendo
>Strikers: Torres, Traore, De Tomas
>Espanyol vs Barcelona probable XI:
>Espanyol predicted starting XI: Diego Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Morlanes, Melendo; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena
>Barcelona predicted starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Torres, Gavi
