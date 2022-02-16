Europa League Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In Europa League action, Borussia Dortmund host Rangers at the Signal Iduna Park on Thursday night from 23:30 PM IST onwards. This is the first-ever encounter between the German and the Scottish side. To make the clash all the more engrossing, the two clubs enter the fixture with exactly 3-0 wins in their respective leagues. Dortmund hammered Union Berlin 3-0 and Ranger thrashed Annan Athletic 3-0 to advance in the Scottish Cup. Dortmund and Rangers are both ranked second in their respective leagues as well, making the clash all the more exciting. Dortmund head into the clash as favourites given the star players they boast of and will aim to unleash Erling Haaland in front of goal. A thrilling contest scheduled and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Live Streaming online and Telecast.

>Europa League Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers: Team News, Injury Update

Mats Hummels makes his return to Dortmund following his suspension and played a pivotal role in helping the Black and Yellow keep a clean sheet against Berlin. While Haaland battles his groin injury, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer are out of action and will not be a part of the squad anytime soon.

For Rangers, Alfredo Morelos has been given the approval to play, but is expected to be on the bench. Fil Helander is also expected to return after fully recovering from his injury.

>Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland

Rangers FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jon McLaughlin (GK), Borna Barasic, Filip Helander, James Sands, Mateusz Zukowski, Steven Davis, Amad Diallo, Fashion Sakala, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe

>What time is the Europa League Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 23:30 PM IST at Signal Iduna Park.

>What TV channel will show the Europa League Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers match?

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the Europa League Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers fixture?

The Europa League match between Borussia Dortmund and Rangers will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

