Europa League: Fans Punches Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic During 0-2 Defeat to PSV - WATCH

A fan ran onto the pitch and punched Sevilla goalie Marko Dmitrovic during the 0-2 defeat to PSV in the Europa League

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 08:39 IST

Eindhoven

Sevilla goalie Marko Dmitrovic was punched by a fan during the Europa League match against PSV (AP Photo)

A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday.

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match.

Watch:

ALSO READ| Antony Nets Winner as Manchester United Dump Barcelona out of Europa League, Juventus and Roma also Progress

PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions.

Former Sevilla player Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th minute and Fabio Silva made it 2-0 deep in stoppage time.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 08:39 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 08:39 IST
