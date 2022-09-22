Eurosport India Set to Broadcast International Football Friendlies of India

Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports brand, today (September 22) announced the acquisition of broadcast rights for the upcoming international football friendlies match of the India National Men’s Football team against Singapore and Vietnam, to be held later this month.

Eurosport India were awarded the broadcast rights for the Indian market by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) – the governing body for the sport in India.

The Indian Men’s Football Team, fondly known as the Blue Tigers, will be back in action for the first time since the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which was held in Kolkata in June 2022. These friendlies have been planned keeping in mind the preparation for the team’s campaign in the upcoming Asian Cup scheduled for next year.

India, led by their talismanic Captain Sunil Chhetri will be facing the host nation, Vietnam after more than a decade with the aim to maintain their winning record, while their next game against Singapore will be played on 27th September 2022.The meet between these three teams has been named the High Thinh Friendly Football Tournament.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, have been bringing the top-level action from the world of International football league through MLS and Eredivisie (Dutch league) in India. Along with this they have played an important role in bringing Indian football to the fans here through AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this year, FIFA friendlies, SAFF Championship and the inaugural Hero Futsal Club Championship.

The matches are scheduled for 24th September, 2022 (vs Singapore) and 27th September, 2022 (vs Vietnam) at 5:30 PM IST at the Thống Nhất Stadium in Vietnam.

Both the matches will be shown LIVE on the EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD channel in India along with the channel being live streamed on the discovery+ app.

India’s final squad for friendlies

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Narender

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen and Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita

