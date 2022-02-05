>EVE vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Everton and Brentford: Everton will host Brentford in the fourth-round FA Cup clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 5 at 8:30 PM IST onwards. Notably, both sides head into this contest buoyed by the managerial futures of two Franks. Everton start a new era under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard this weekend, while Thomas Frank along with assistant Brian Riemer committed his future to Brentford until 2025. Although, the hosts continue to struggle for form in the Premier League but needed extra time to get the better of Hull City in the third round of FA Cup. Similarly, the visitors failed to end their losing streak as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the PL. However, Thomas Frank’s side opened their FA Cup run with a 4-1 win over Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup. They have fallen at this stage in the past two editions of the tournament and will be keen to advance this time out. Fans can check the EVE vs BRE Dream 11 and Predicted XIs here.

>EVE vs BRE Telecast

The FA Cup 2021-22 matches will not be broadcasted on any TV channels in India.

>EVE vs BRE Live Streaming

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between EVE vs BRE is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>EVE vs BRE Match Details

The game between EVE vs BRE will be played on Saturday, February 5, at Goodison Park. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

>EVE vs BRE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gray

Vice-Captain: Jansson

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders: Coleman, Mina, Ajer, Jansson

Midfielders: Onyeka, Gordon, Townsend

Strikers: Richarlison, Gray, Mbeumo

>Everton vs Brentford probable XI:

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Allan, Gomes, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Roerslev; Toney, Mbeumo

