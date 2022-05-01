EVE vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction: Everton vs Chelsea Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL 2021-22 Match EVE vs CHE Match, May 1, Goodison Park 6:30 pm IST

18th-placed Everton are set to host Chelsea in the English Premier League. After conceding a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their last game, Frank Lampard’s men will be aiming for the full three points against Chelsea.

Three points against Chelsea will prove to be pretty crucial for Everton as relegation threats are still looming large over the Toffees.

On the other hand, Chelsea come into the fixture against Everton, after salvaging just a point against Manchester United in their match. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel desperately needs three points to stay well ahead of the Gunners on the points table.

A victory against Everton might not help Chelsea in improving their position in the EPL standings but three points will surely work as a breather for the Blues who are battling multiple crises on and off the field.

Ahead of the match between Everton and Chelsea, here is everything you need to know:

EVE vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Everton vs Chelsea match.

EVE vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Everton and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EVE vs CHE Match Details

The EVE vs CHE match will be played at the Goodison Park, on Sunday, May 1, at 6:30 pm IST.

EVE vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Marcos Alonso

Suggested Playing XI for EVE vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Seamus Coleman, Marcos Alonso, Vitalii Mykolenko

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Anthony Gordon

Forwards: Christian Pulisic

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Richarlison, Demarai Gray

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joriginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic

