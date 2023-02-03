Everton vs Arsenal Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Everton vs Arsenal Live?

Arsenal will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams are having contrasting Premier League campaigns this season. The Gunners are flying high as they sit on top of the table. They have accumulated 50 points from 19 games, having lost only one game in England’s top flight this season. They are five points ahead of defending champions Manchester City as of writing. Mikel Arteta’s men recorded a stellar 3-2 victory against Manchester United in their last PL encounter. However, they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat by Pe Guardiola’s men.

Everton are having a dismal season in the Premier League. They are second last in the table with 15 points from 20 games. The Merseyside club have lost their last four games and are in desperate need of a victory to save their season. Considering their form this season, the Gunners would be firm favourites to take all three points from this fixture.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

At what time will the Premier League match Everton vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will begin at 6 pm IST, on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Everton Probable Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

