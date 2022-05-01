Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Frank Lampard’s men are set to host Chelsea in the English Premier League (EPL). For both - Everton and Chelsea - three points from the match will be absolutely vital but for totally different reasons altogether.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Relegation-threatened Everton will be desperately looking for three points and a victory against Chelsea can offer them some temporary respite. Everton come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their last Premier League fixture.

On the other hand, third-placed Chelsea will aim for three points in order to stay well ahead of their London rivals Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel will want to regain his winning momentum after claiming just a point from their last Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Premier League match between Everton vs Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League 2021-22 match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2021-22 match Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played at the Goodison Park.

What time will the Premier League 2021-22 match Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) begin?

The match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Advertisement

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Richarlison, Demarai Gray

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joriginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.