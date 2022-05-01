Home » News » Football » Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Frank Lampard. (AP Photo)
Frank Lampard. (AP Photo)

Frank Lampard’s Everton are set to host Chelsea. Three points from the match will be absolutely vital for both teams, but for totally different reasons altogether

Advertisement
Trending Desk
Updated: May 01, 2022, 12:00 IST

Frank Lampard’s men are set to host Chelsea in the English Premier League (EPL). For both - Everton and Chelsea - three points from the match will be absolutely vital but for totally different reasons altogether.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Relegation-threatened Everton will be desperately looking for three points and a victory against Chelsea can offer them some temporary respite. Everton come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their last Premier League fixture.

On the other hand, third-placed Chelsea will aim for three points in order to stay well ahead of their London rivals Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel will want to regain his winning momentum after claiming just a point from their last Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Ahead of the Premier League match between Everton vs Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League 2021-22 match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2021-22 match Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played at the Goodison Park.

What time will the Premier League 2021-22 match Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) begin?

The match between Everton (EVE) and Chelsea (CHE) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Advertisement

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Everton (EVE) vs Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Richarlison, Demarai Gray

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joriginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 01, 2022, 12:00 IST