Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Everton will be determined to extend their four-match unbeaten streak in Premier League as they face Manchester United on Sunday. The match between Everton and Manchester United will take place at Goodison Park.

ALSO READ| UEFA Europa League: Manchester United, Arsenal Clinch Victories; Union Berlin Beat Malmo

Everton have clinched full six points from their last two Premier League encounters. The Merseyside-based club’s defence still appears to be shaky ahead of the game against Manchester United. Frank Lampard’s men have already conceded seven goals after playing eight matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had to endure a humiliating 6-3 defeat against Manchester City in their last Premier League match. With 12 points from seven matches, Erik ten Hag’s men currently find themselves in the sixth spot on the Premier League points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of the EPL match between Everton and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Everton (EVE) and Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Everton (EVE) and Manchester United (MUN) will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The EPL match between Everton (EVE) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played at Goodison Park.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The EPL match between Everton (EVE) and Manchester United (MUN) will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Advertisement

Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Everton (EVE) vs Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here