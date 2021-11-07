>Everton vs Tottenham Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Everton vs Tottenham: From date, venue to live telecast and time, here is everything you need to know about today’s Serie A match between Everton vs Tottenham. Everton is coming at the back of a 2-1 defeat against Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league game. The two goals for the opposite side were scored by Centre-back Max Kilman and Mexican striker Raul Jimenez. While Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi scored the only goal for Everton.

Tottenham played their last game in the group stage of the UEFA Conference league. They emerged victorious against the Vitesse, who were down to 9 men, by 3-2. While the third goal was an own goal, the other two goals were scored by South Korean forward Son Heung-min and Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura scored for Tottenham.

The match between Everton and Tottenham will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.

>Everton vs Tottenham: Team News, Injury Update

For Everton, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, and Mina will be missing the match due to injury. Digne is also doubtful to make the team against Tottenham. For Tottenham, while Sessegnon is injured, Gil is doubtful for the match.

>Everton vs Tottenham Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Everton vs Tottenham match in India.

>Everton vs Tottenham Streaming

The Serie A match between Everton vs Tottenham is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV app.

>Everton vs Tottenham Details

The match between Everton vs Tottenham will be played on Sunday, November 7, at Goodison Park. The game between Everton vs Tottenham will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

>Everton vs Tottenham Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Townsend

>Vice-Captain: Son

>Everton vs Tottenham Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Lloris

>Defenders: Keane, Reguilon, Digne, Dier

>Midfielders: Townsend, Hojbjerg, Doucoure, Alli

>Strikers: Son, Kane

>Everton vs Tottenham probable XI:

>Everton Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison

>Tottenham Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Sanchez; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

