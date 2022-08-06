'Every Day Ronaldo': Raheem Sterling Makes Fun of Jadon Sancho's Bragging

It is nothing less than remarkable for a budding footballer to share the dressing room with someone like Cristiano Ronaldo. Jadon Sancho, at the age of 21, received that opportunity as he was signed by Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The English forward was understandably elated to play along with one of the greatest footballers of all time. But it seems that Sancho’s exuberance has not died down yet. Sancho, in a viral video, can be seen consistently bragging to his England teammate Raheem Sterling about the fact that he plays with the Portuguese striker.

Sterling, while talking about Sancho’s continuous bragging, says, “Every day Ronaldo, we get it you play with him." That certainly does not stop Sancho as the former Borussia Dortmund player responds promptly, “You want his shirt? Just let me know."

The footage soon went viral on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

One user expressed that Sterling does not need Ronaldo’s shirt as he has played along with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City. “Why would he want Ronaldo’s shirt when he played with Kevin De Bruyne for seven years," read the post’s caption.

“Funny thing is that Sterling has not played with anyone who has a Ballon d’Or," wrote another social media user.

While one football fan opined that Sterling should learn how to score goals from Ronaldo. “I think Sterling needs to learn from Ronaldo and stop being awful at finishing," read the comment.

Another user wrote, “If I played with Ronaldo I wouldn’t shut up."

This user felt that this footage proves why Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. “Another reason why Ronaldo is the goat," read the caption.

Jadon Sancho has so far played 38 matches for Manchester United but managed to score just five goals. In his first Premier League season, he netted three goals and as many assists for The Red Devils.

Sterling, on the other hand, was roped in by London giants Chelsea ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 27-year-old English striker played 339 matches for Manchester City and found the back of the net 131 times for the defending Premier League champions.

