Ex-Barcelona Star Spotted Leaving Shakira's Party Celebrating Gerard Pique Diss Track Success

Colombian pop icon Shakira and former Spanish international footballer Gerard Pique, who were together since 2011, announced their separation last year. There has been a lot of drama in the aftermath, with both taking potshots at each other publicly. Shakira recently released a diss track which supposedly targets her former partner, Pique. The song has been received with an overwhelming response. Spanish TV show ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’ gave a peek into how much money Shakira made from the track. “In these four days, Shakira has made more than 2,500,000 dollars with ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53," the channel noted. The ‘Hips don’t lie’ singer organised a house party to celebrate the success of her latest diss track titled BZRP Music Sessions #53.

Interestingly, former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert was seen leaving the party with the diss track blaring out at full volume in the background.

Kluivert, who was part of Barcelona from 1998 to 2004, never played with Pique. However, his wife is known to be close friends with Shakira Kluivert who cemented his place as a Barcelona legend, played 257 games for the Catalan giants, scoring 122 goals and providing 60 assists. He joined the Camp Nou outfit in 1998 playing there until 2004.

Meanwhile, in the track that was produced in collaboration with Argentine producer Bizzrap, the Colombian star took several digs as Pique, claiming that he traded a Rolex for a Casio. This is believed to be aimed directly at his current relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. The lyrics read as follows.

“I’m worth two 22-year-olds. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The track received 50 million views on the first day, overtaking Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ to become the most-viewed Latin song in that time frame.

Pique who fired back subtly announced Casio as the sponsor for his Seven-a-side ‘Kings League’. He was also seen arriving in a Renault Twingo to promote his new league at an event.

Shakira and Pique’s spat has become increasingly public recently. It is also understood that the duo are fighting a custody battle for their two sons Milan and Sasha.

