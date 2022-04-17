FA Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Following a heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will be bidding to move a step closer to FA Cup glory when they square off against Crystal Palace on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

The winner of this fixture will next take on either Manchester City or Liverpool in the final. Chelsea reached the semi-final round of the FA Cup after going past Middlesbrough 2-0 while Palace hammered Everton 4-0 in the last round.

The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is slated to kick off at 09:00 pm (IST).

FA Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea are set to miss the services of Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi for this fixture. The two will be joined at the sideline by Belgian ace Romelu Lukaku, who is dealing with an Achilles issue. Lukaku was not part of Chelsea’s squad for their trip to Madrid midweek but has returned to training now and will be raring for a start. Ross Barkley has also regained his fitness but it’s unlikely that he will feature here. Cesar Azpilicueta has recovered as well and could be included in the starting XI ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Conor Gallagher will not be available for Crystal Palace’s matchup against Chelsea after his parent club declined to let him play in the said game. James McArthur could be awarded Gallagher’s place in Palace’s squad. Tyrick Mitchell has picked up a calf injury during the game against Leicester but he is said to have recovered from the knock. Michael Olise has nursed his injury as well but he will not feature here. Nathan Ferguson has been sidelined from this game.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

What time is the FA Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 17, at 09:00 pm at Wembley Stadium.

