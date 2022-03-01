FA Cup 2021-22 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Middlesbrough will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday for a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Tottenham reached the fifth round of the FA Cup by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at home during the previous stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough overpowered Manchester United at Old Trafford in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The FA Cup match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur is slated to kick off at 1:25 am (IST).

FA Cup 2021-22 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Marc Bola will warm the bench for this fixture as he has picked a knee injury. Crooks missed out last game due to suspension and could be included in the starting XI here.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without the services of Rodrigo Bentancur with an ankle injury. Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga will also warm the bench with recent issues. Lucas Moura missed out on Tottenham’s Saturday match versus Leeds United with a knock and is expected to miss this contest.

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted Starting XI:

Middlesbrough Possible Starting line-up: Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Isaiah Jones, James Lea Siliki, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Duncan Watmore, Andraž Šporar

Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Sergio Reguilon; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

What time is the FA Cup 2021-22 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The FA Cup match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 2, at 1:25 am at Riverside Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2021-22 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur will be televised on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2021-22 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

